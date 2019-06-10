Fire crews were called to a blaze at a property in the city’s southwest on Sunday evening and say no injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at a home in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue S.W. at about 10:00 p.m.

Officials say a significant amount of smoke and flame could be seen coming from the back of a residence when crews arrived.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly and protect nearby structures.

No injuries were reported and a pet was located by search crews and reunited with its owner.

The home sustained some damage along with a fence and some items in a neighbouring yard.

Crews remained at the scene throughout the evening to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.