A student who attends Chestermere High School has been arrested and charged with uttering threats against a fellow student at the school.

RCMP have confirmed to CTV News a 16-year-old male student allegedly made a threat against one of his classmates on Thursday evening about a situation that would unfold the following day.

As soon as the school's administration learned about the threat, they contacted police and a thorough investigation resulted in the arrest of the teenage student.

Police add the incident was localized to those two students and the safety of the school and staff was not threatened at any point.

CTV News has obtained a copy of the letter sent home to parents about the incident that states they have been working with police diligently and it is not affecting the regular operation of the school.

Rocky View Schools says keeping students safe is a "top priority" at all of their institutions.

"Any threat made against a school or member of a learning community will be taken seriously and will necessitate the involvement of the RCMP. RVS feels it is necessary to remind parents as to the consequences of a student(s) being involved in activities of this nature," Angela Spanier, RVS' director of communications, said in an email.

Spanier reminds parents to reach out to their school's officials for information on these event, instead of social media.

She says postings of the alleged threat "falsely escalated a situation" that police already had control of.

Students are attending classes as normal at Chestermere High School, but police say they have added additional resources to ensure safety.