A 14-year-old student continues the slow recovery from the serious injuries he sustained after being struck by a Toyota Prius near his school last November. Now, Ben Webster’s classmates are rallying to support him and to improve safety at the intersection.

Grade 9 students at H.D. Cartwright School have penned more than 300 letters addressed to Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Ward 4 Councillor Sean Chu calling for the installation of a crossing light at the marked crosswalk at the intersection of Dalhousie Drive and 54 Street N.W.

According to Webster’s parents, the teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures. The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate the crash and whether speed or glare from the sun were contributing factors. No charges have been laid.

“It seems like the crosswalk is on a bit of rise of a hill,” said Paul Webster, Ben’s father. “It’s not very visible to drivers and I think, from what other students say, there’s been a few near misses there in the past.”

Councillor Chu says he hopes to have a curb extension and a flashing light beacon installed at the site in the near future.

The Webster family says Ben has received excellent care at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and his classmates are raising funds to support the hospital’s brain injury unit. The students have constructed doghouses in shop class and will be auctioning the structures off with proceeds from their sale benefiting the unit.

The auction will take place at H.D. Cartwright Junior High School (5500 Dalhart Road N.W.) on Thursday February 1 at 6:00 p.m.

