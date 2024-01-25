CALGARY
Calgary

    • Students from Calgary Muslim school stage peace march in Prairie Winds Park

    Students took part in a peace march Thursday over the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

    About 165 students from the Ahmadiyya Muslim School took part.

    Dozens of kids gathered at Prairie Winds Park to promote understanding and tolerance among diverse communities.

    Talking about the conflict has been part of the students’ education.

    They have been writing letters to MLAs and MPs to express how they feel.

    School principal Adila Munir said it’s comforting for the kids to feel there is something positive they can do.

    “Situations are escalating and the students wanted to demonstrate to the world,” said Munir, “in a peaceful manner that we can get peace if everyone comes to a common agenda of humanity, and that’s what we’re here to talk about today.”

