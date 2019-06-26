Students from two Calgary schools spent their final day of class before summer vacation giving back to the city.

Grade 4 students from Olympic Heights School have been raising money for the less fortunate. As part of the school’s entrepreneurial adventure program, they used a business model to give back to help out the Calgary Homeless Foundation.

Zoe Hume and Jenna Ring say they and their fellow students voted on the charity they wanted to support and the city’s homeless was the right choice. "So they don't have to live on the streets every day and they get food when they need it and they get toiletries and toothbrushes whenever they need."

The students raised more than $1,700 for the non-profit by creating summer activity fun kits and selling them for $10 each.

Shane Rempel with the Calgary Homeless Foundation says there are more than 500 people under the age of 24 that experience homelessness on any given night in Calgary.

“Youth homelessness and child homelessness is often hidden, so it's not seen as such a big issue because it's not a visual on the streets," explained Rempel. "By them doing this project, it really exposes that to their classmates, their parents and their community."

Grade 1 and Grade 2 students from Hillhurst Elementary School were also making a difference on their last day of school. They picked up cigarette butts and raised concerns to city hall about the amount being littered.

One student said "Cigarette butts are litter and they can pollute our waters and oceans by going down the storm drains."

The group even presented a specialized pouch to dispose of the butts.

Their teacher, Ms. Hamilton, said the kids did their own research and discovered the negative impact cigarette butts have on the environment. "I’m really proud of these young people for deciding as a group to help make their surroundings a better place to live."