High school students across Alberta walked out of class Friday morning as a protest against the newly minted government’s stance on GSAs.

Students are upset over the United Conservative Party's plan to replace the School Act, known as Bill 24, with the Education Act of 2012, known as Bill 10.

The School Act was brought in by the previous NDP government and includes wording that protects the privacy of students who join Gay-Straight Alliances at school, meaning their parents or guardians cannot be notified when they do.

It also requires private schools to have policies and codes of conduct which protect LGBTQ students.

The Education Act enables GSAs but doesn’t include those provisions.

“We need to protect our LGBTQ youth, this could lead to so many issues and I’m so glad the youth all across Alberta is realizing how big of an issue this is,” said Piper Thompson, a Grade 8 student at Queen Elizabeth High School.

“The reality is, not everyone is as safe at home as we would all want and some people just can’t handle that pressure. It should be their decision and not our teachers and principals, it’s an inner decision in yourself with your identity and you can’t just let other people decide that for you.”

The walkouts, held at dozens of schools across the province, lasted for about 20 minutes.

A peaceful protest, with teachers standing by to monitor. Many colourful posters, about 100 students have gathered now. Organizers here say they're standing by #LGBTQ students who could be outed unfairly to their parents if bill 24 is repealed

Premier Jason Kenney has previously said he supports GSAs but it should be up to a teacher's discretion whether parents should be notified.

"Some kids, if their parents aren't as accepting it could put them in possible danger," said Emma Harrison, a Grade 9 student at Dr. George Stanley School.

"And also, coming out should be a personal choice of when to do it and shouldn't be decided for them."

Around 200 kids walked out of class . Students are chanting, have signs and are passionate. They say they want @jkenney to hear them...leave GSA rules in school alone.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange issued a statement on the walkouts Friday morning, saying her most important job “is to listen.”

“Our government has been very clear: we do not support mandatory parental notification or ‘outing’ of any student,” reads the statement.

“We do strongly support efforts to make our schools in Alberta free from bullying, by providing peer support, counselling and safe spaces for all students in our province, especially those subject to bullying or prejudice because of their sexual identity.

“As minister, I do want to meet with passionate, young Albertans to understand their concerns and clarify any misunderstandings about our position. I believe that we share the same values in wanting a strong, vibrant and inclusive education system that protects students against discrimination and bullying.”

GSAs are described on the province’s website as “peer support networks run by students and supported by school staff.”

The goal is to promote:

Equity for sexual and gender minority students.

Safe, caring and inclusive spaces for all students.

Healthy, respectful environments and relationships to prevent or eliminate bullying and discrimination.

In March, several hundred people attended a rally in support of GSAs in the community of Marda Loop. A similar rally was also held the day before in Edmonton.