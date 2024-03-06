CALGARY
Calgary

Submissions open for 2024 YYC Music Awards, celebrating outstanding Calgary talent

A 2018 Calgary Music Awards statue for Metal Recording of the Year, given to Divinity. (Facebook/Divinity) A 2018 Calgary Music Awards statue for Metal Recording of the Year, given to Divinity. (Facebook/Divinity)
Share

Shining a spotlight on Calgary and area artists from diverse musical genres, submissions are now open for the 2024 YYC Music Awards.

"Calgary has a vast array of musicians spanning many genres and disciplines, and every year I'm blown away by the measure of talent that is recognized by their peers," said YYC Music Awards president and program director, Stephanie Hutchinson.

Since they began in 2016, the awards have been celebrating members of Calgary’s music scene, with a special focus on new and established artists.

This year’s awards will recognize excellence in music in 28 categories, including the new Indigenous Artist of the Year Award, acknowledging an individual or group residing within 125 kilometres of Mohkinstsis.

Career growth and development, locally, nationally and internationally, is a key factor in who is chosen for this award.

"We look forward to bringing our yearly celebration of Calgary's shining musical talent together as a community," said Hutchinson.

Submissions close May 31, 2024, with the announcement of the winners taking place during the ninth annual Gala Awards Ceremony, presented by Craig Senyk Initiatives, this September.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts

The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Edmonton

Lethbridge

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Saskatoon

Regina

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News