'Such brave people': Calgary elementary students paint pictures of peace and solidarity with Ukraine

Elementary students at Sunnyside School in northwest Calgary are proving that a hand-drawn picture is worth more than a thousand words as they showcase their art in an effort to support members of the local Ukrainian community.

Windows outside the school are plastered with paintings of Ukrainian and Canadian flags, symbols of peace including white doves and several message of hope for those suffering during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Some messages read 'Peace is not hurting anyone,' 'Peace is Freedom' and 'Peace is being nice to other people.'

Grade 4 student Ava Maciuk Knorr has family members living in Ukraine and hopes the fighting will stop.

“I am worried about my family in Ukraine because I don’t think this should be happening to them and I don’t think innocent people should be dying,” she said.

“We decorated the front window with the colours of the Ukrainian flag and that makes me happy.”

Others, like Grade 3 student Alexandra Kelly, agree the symbols of hope provide a little bit of comfort to local Ukrainians.

“My background is Ukrainian so I hope that the war ends soon,” said Kelly.

“I think that that we should all come together and make sure Ukraine is OK. We should tell the kids in a kid-appropriate way that that the war is going on and everything will hopefully be fine soon.”

Educating young children about the violence is a difficult task but parents at the school, including Alexandra’s mother Nina Hornjatevyc, say it’s necessary for them to be informed.

Students at Sunnyside School in northwest Calgary created hand-drawn pictures in support of Ukraine.

“I think kids are really the future," she said.

“It's very important to teach them the kind of values and principles that will help them to know how to live so that this kind of thing doesn't have to happen again.”

On Thursday, students at Sunnyside School wore blue and yellow clothing to commemorate what they are calling Peace Day.

Irena Maciuk Knorr is Ukrainian and is proud of how her child, Ava, is understanding the importance of standing together with those who are suffering.

“We're in the 21st century, we all want peace and think the whole world wants to come together and not see this type of terror,” she said.

“I know myself and a lot of people feel somewhat helpless right now but Ukrainians are seeing our support, they’re feeling it and it’s making them inspired. They are such brave people and I’m amazed at how strong they are.”

Marta Markiewicz Kedzior also has two young boys attending the school. She has family in Poland right now and she’s proud of how they are opening their homes to bring Ukrainians to safety.

“I'm a psychologist, and I think it's very important to talk to kids about the things that happen all around the world, especially when somebody is suffering,” she said.

“For them as a kids, it might be really difficult to understand what's going on, but on the other hand, they can now feel that attachment to those people who need help.”