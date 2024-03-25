Sum 41 bringing final Canadian tour to Calgary

Pop-punk rockers Sum 41 will be bringing their final Canadian tour to Calgary next year.

The band, known for hits like Fat Lip , In Too Deep and Still Waiting, is schedule d to p lay the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 7 p.m., as part of their Tour of the Setting Sum, noted as their “final Canadian tour.”

They will then travel to Edmonton the next day, for a show at Rogers Place.

Originally from Ajax, Ont., the group is set to end the tour with two shows in Toronto.

Pup and Gob, two other Canadian rock bands, will open the shows for the entire Canadian tour.

Sum 41 announced several other Canadian dates on the tour, including:

Jan. 10 – Victoria;

Jan. 11 – Vancouver;

Jan. 13 – Kelowna, B.C.;

Jan. 17 – Edmonton;

Jan. 18 – Saskatoon;

Jan. 20 – Winnipeg;

Jan. 23 – St. Catharines, Ont.;

Jan. 24 – Ottawa;

Jan. 25 – Laval, Que.;

Jan. 27 – London, Ont.; and

Jan. 28 and 30 – Toronto.

General ticket sales are scheduled to begin on Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time. The presale begins on Tuesday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

The band’s final album, Heaven :x: Hell, is set to release on March 29.

Sum 41 announced they would be splitting up following the release of the album and farewell tour.