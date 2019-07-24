Kids from across the province living with Type 1 diabetes are spending this week at a camp west of Water Valley.

The event at Camp Jean Nelson is one of eight similar camps held across the country, which see more than 2,000 kids take part.

The goal, said camp director Grant Fulford, is to lessen the feelings of isolation some Type 1 diabetes suffers may feel.

“You could be the only one in your community living with Type 1 yourself, so we create this opportunity for the kids to come to one area and meet everyone for the first time,” he said.

“Or they could be friends for years who all come back for the same week of camp.”

Johan Bose, 15, was diagnosed seven years ago and has been coming to the camp for the last five years.

“It’s kind of just like a nice break because you get to come here and be with a bunch of people that have the same condition and same problems and struggles you do, well not problems but struggles” said Bose.

This week campers are between the ages of 12 and 15.

Some are used to the routine of monitoring their blood sugar and insulin but others have just been diagnosed.

A team of 30 medical staff work with the kids to make sure they stay healthy during their time at camp.

“All the kids who are here are at different stages of their disease, some have been dealing with it for a long time, some are very new,” said medical director Karen Winston.

“Sometimes the skills they have are at very different levels, as in understanding their own bodies or how they’re managing their diabetes so it’s really about taking each one of those kids and helping them continuing on their journey and staying healthy.”

Campers get to participate in a number of activities with many enjoying testing their skills on the high-rope course, while others are drawn to the pool.

Camp Jean Nelson was founded in 1957 by its namesake who was diagnosed at five-years-old and dedicated much of her adult life to diabetes education.