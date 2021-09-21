Summer ends on a summer note in Calgary, fall begins on a fall note!
We're leaving summer on a high note, and starting fall on one, too – for the first half of the day, at least!
Today's "trifecta" weather – that's a high pressure ridge, the ensuing sun, and westerly wind off the Rockies – should pump us well above seasonal. The 40 km/h gust expectations will stand out as the 'great contentious issue' for the day.
So, as I said on Twitter…
Tomorrow, the start of autumn takes mere hours to turn cooler; a frontal passage will drop our temperature and raise our wind speed yet again. We can expect our temperature Thursday to bear the brunt of this cooling, though it, too, is temporary. Warmer weather is just around the bend, as a second high pressure system is nipping at this cool air's heels. That'll make for a lovely first weekend of fall.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST
Today:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 11 C
Wednesday – First Day of Fall:
- Partly cloudy, cold front!
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 5 C
Thursday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C
Friday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C
Saturday:
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 7 C
Of some interest to the beautiful moon last night, our pals in Edmonton posted this infographic about the Harvest Moon:
Tara Nelson took this photo of it!
The photos for the day don't include that gorgeous harvest moon:
Judy snapped this shot of the cumulus west of Nose Hill yesterday:
And Jim was in Larch Valley when he took this photo:
You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!
