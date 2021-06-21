CALGARY -- Warmer weather kicks off the first week of summer as an upper ridge from the west continues to build.

A mix of sun and cloud through Monday with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across Alberta.

By Tuesday, temperatures reach the low 30s before cooling again through the middle of the week.

Scattered showers spread east from the Rockies late Wednesday and early Thursday. The cool down isn't expected to last long though, clouds clear Friday as temperatures ramp up once more.

Here's the five day forecast:

Monday:

Sun and cloud mixed, light wind

Daytime high: 27 C

Overnight: Mainly clear, 13 C

Tuesday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, warm night, 15 C

Wednesday:

Becoming cloudy in the afternoon, chance of late afternoon showers

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Cloudy with a chance of showers, 12 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 22 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy in the evening, clearing after that, 13 C

Friday: