Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
The program will be broken into three steps – step one is concrete repairs, step two is road milling and step three is paving.
Phase one covers roads across the city, including Great Lakes Road South, Bluefox Boulevard North, and University Drive West.
Phase one is expected to be completed by mid-July, with phase two starting right after that.
Road closures and a list of roads being redone can be found on the city’s website.
1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash on Stadium Road
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
5 things to know about the NHL playoffs ahead of Game 6 at Rogers Place
The Florida Panthers will kick up their feet tonight and watch the Edmonton Oilers try to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup final against the visiting Dallas Stars.
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Vancouver driver arrested after crashing into vehicles, narrowly missing pedestrians
Vancouver police say they are recommending multiple dangerous driving and impaired driving charges for a man who crashed his car into several other vehicles and nearly hit pedestrians downtown on Friday night.
Police shoot, kill man in Mackenzie, B.C.
A man was shot and killed by police in Mackenzie, B.C., after he was arrested for trying to cash a fraudulent cheque, according to police.
United plane undergoing 'deep cleaning' after cruise ship passengers fall ill on Vancouver-Houston flight
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
B.C. law banning disruptive protests near schools now in effect
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
B.C. organization looking for volunteers to count bats this summer
A B.C. conservation organization is looking for volunteers to spend a few evenings this summer counting bats to help biologists monitor populations across the province.
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to outright ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Regina bargain hunters discover old-fashioned antiques while sharing hobby online
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
Death investigation underway in Regina
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
25-year-old driver dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Clarington, Ont.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
Hamilton police looking for triple shooting suspect
Hamilton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left three people injured as a search for the suspect gets underway.
Tickets for cyclists in Montreal increases by 20 per cent
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Laval University on first day
A pro-Palestinian encampment was dismantled at Laval University on Saturday evening, reported the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ).
IWK Telethon for Children comes to a close with over $7.5M in donations
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
SailGP in Halifax comes to a close, Britain takes home gold
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
'We share your pain, we share your pride': Public ceremony honouring fallen N.B. peace officers held in Fredericton
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
Pride festivities to end early amid severe weather in Winnipeg
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
Severe thunderstorms heading to southern Manitoba
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
More than 90 buildings in Ottawa opened their doors for a rare opportunity to see inside
Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.
Two seriously injured following two-vehicle crash on Bank Street
The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
6 active wildfires in northeastern Ont.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
Northwestern Ont. police make arrest after serious assault
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
Thousands of runners lace up for 12th annual Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
Barrie athlete wins Division One World Series National Championship in women's softball
A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.
OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
Most-read stories of the week: layoffs, a push for a rare cancer drug, and a python in a park
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated at base of Holy Roller tank
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
Nuclear plant doubling production of cancer-fighting medical isotopes
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
Crossbow, rifle, ammo allegedly stolen from Sarnia home as police seek to identify suspect
Police in Sarnia are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly broke into a home last week.
Windsorites join Canada-wide Gutsy Walk to support Crohn’s and Colitis research
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
More than 300 vendors make 45th annual Art in the Park its 'biggest' yet, organizers say
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
Downtown Windsor BIA issues call for vendors at Canada Day Arts Fair
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue