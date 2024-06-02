CALGARY
    • Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge

    Summer roadwork is underway in Lethbridge. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity) Summer roadwork is underway in Lethbridge. (Photo: X@LethbridgeCity)
    Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.

    The program will be broken into three steps – step one is concrete repairs, step two is road milling and step three is paving.

    Phase one covers roads across the city, including Great Lakes Road South, Bluefox Boulevard North, and University Drive West.

    Phase one is expected to be completed by mid-July, with phase two starting right after that.

    Road closures and a list of roads being redone can be found on the city’s website.

