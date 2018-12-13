One woman is dead and a man was injured in a Wednesday morning attack on the Sunchild First Nation, northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

According to RCMP officials, officers from Rocky Mountain House and EMS responded to the First Nation at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday following reports someone had been hurt. An injured 25-year-old woman was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Samanatha Sharpe and her death ruled a homicide.

A 24-year-old man was also injured in the incident. The nature and severity of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Officers identified a suspect in connection with the fatal attack and she was apprehended a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, 23-year-old Chelsey Lagrelle of Sunchild First Nation has been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon. Police believe the accused and victims knew one another but have not disclosed what prompted the attack.

Lagrelle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House Provincial Court on Wednesday, December 19.