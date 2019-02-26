The Banff Centre has received one of the largest donations in its history from Suncor Energy and will use the funds to support its Indigenous Leadership and Leadership for Social Impact/Innovation programs.

The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a world leader in the development and promotion of the arts, sciences, business and environment and was founded in 1933.

Suncor and the centre have been partners on a number of initiatives over the years and officials say the funds will be used to ‘empower’ the next generation of leaders.

“We believe the leaders of today and tomorrow need to be values driven and have a strong sense of culture and community not only to survive, but to thrive,” said Janice Price, President and CEO of Banff Centre in a release on the centre’s website.

The donation will be doled out over the next five years and will be invested in research, program design & development, faculty recruitment and ensuring access to scholarships for those in remote and under-served communities.

“We’ve been impressed by the impact and success of the Getting to Maybe program over the past three years, and the excellence in Indigenous Leadership programming that has been developed over 45 years. Through this gift, our hope is more leaders have the opportunity to develop the perspectives and capabilities needed to create connections and spark a bright future for all Canadians,” said Eric Axford, Chair of the Suncor Energy Foundation Board in the statement.

The programs are part of the Peter Lougheed Leadership Initiative and the donation is one of the largest gifts ever received by the centre.

