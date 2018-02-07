A 24-year-old man from Sundre face more than a dozen charges following an RCMP investigation spurred by a parent’s reporting of an alleged inappropriate Snapchat message that has been sent to their child.

According to RCMP, the parent notified police of the photograph of a sexual nature, sent through Snapchat, on January 30.

The subsequent police investigation, that included assistance from the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit, identified a 24-year-old Sundre man as a suspect. RCMP determined the man had befriended a number of underage females on social media and had sent explicit messages and photos to the girls. The man’s efforts allegedly resulted in sexual contact with at least one of the victims.

On Saturday, February 3, Tyson James Dichrow, 24, was arrested and charged. Dichrow’s charges include:

Sexual assault

Criminal harassment (two counts)

Sexual interference (two counts)

Invitation to sexual touching (two counts)

Child luring (two counts)

Possessing child pornography (two counts)

Making sexually explicit material available to a child (two counts)

Dichrow has been released from custody ahead of his February 26, 2018 court date at Didsbury Provincial Court but conditions of his release include:

Having no contact with the victims or any female under the age of 16 unless a responsible adult is present

Prohibited from visiting daycares, school grounds, playgrounds, community centres or places where children under the age of 16 would be (unless a responsible adult is present)

Sundre RCMP encourages anyone who may have been a victim of child luring or harassment to contact the local RCMP detachment at 403-638-3675 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.