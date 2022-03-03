Sundre man dead after being run over by pickup truck during dispute

A 34-year-old Sundre man is dead after a pickup truck backed over him during a fight outside a rural home in Mountain View County.

Emergency crews responded to a property on Range Road 43 shortly after noon on March 1 following reports of a death.

A paramedic crew attended to a severely injured man but they were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Brendan Jeffrey McDonald of Sundre.

According to RCMP officials, a dispute had occurred between two men and ended with one man driving over the other with a pickup truck.

The pickup truck and the suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

The suspect vehicle and the alleged driver were located in Sundre a short time later.

Jason Kelly Burns, 29, faces charges of:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision – causing death; and,

Driving while prohibited.

Burns remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Okotoks provincial court on Friday.