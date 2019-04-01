RCMP in Sundre are searching for a hunter reported missing over the weekend.

Police say a 33-year-old Calgary man went hunting with his son and an adult male friend on Saturday in the Williams Creek area west of Sundre.

The man left the group to follow and animal track and did not return.

Timothy Benedict Campbell, 33, is described as:

Indigenous

6' or 182 centimetres tall

Weighs 73 kilograms or 161 pounds

Last seen wearing blue jeans and a Carhartt jacket

Along with local RCMP and the RCMP air and dog services, Sundre and Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue are assisting along with Clearwater Fire Rescue.