SUNDRE, ALTA. -- Charges are pending against five people, including a 17-year-old girl, in connection with a police investigation at a home east of the Town of Sundre.

RCMP were notified on April 21 about a theft from an oil lease site east of the community. The caller, a company representative, said a 12V battery, used to power some equipment, had been taken.

Officers began an investigation, focusing on a rural property they say is 'known for criminality' located close to the scene of the theft.

The next morning, Sundre RCMP watching the property spotted a truck leaving the area and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver refused to comply and fled the area.

Police soon determined the truck had been stolen from Olds during the day of the theft and proceeded with further investigation of the property, going as far as obtaining a search warrant.

Upon execution of the warrant, police found the stolen battery as well as several stolen trailers and off-highway vehicles. Among the items seized are:

2019 40-foot Montana fifth wheel trailer

2012 34-foot Rockwood RV trailer

20-foot double axle flat deck trailer

Mirage utility trailer loaded with worksite tools and equipment

Look utility trailer loaded with worksite tools and equipment

Argo amphibious vehicle

Yamaha Rhino OHV

Police say the property is valued well in excess of $10,000.

Two people were found hiding inside the home when police arrived, but neither was the homeowner. The remaining three suspects, including the homeowner, were arrested a short time later.

Official recognize that while the situation facing many Albertans right now is difficult, it never justifies crimes being committed.

"The Sundre RCMP would like to again acknowledge our gratitude and appreciation to all our citizens for all that they have sacrificed and continue to sacrifice during our current health crisis," said Cpl. Joe Mandel with the Sundre RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing and Sundre RCMP are working to locate the rightful owners of the property, which is believed to have been stolen from Strathmore, Crossfield and Sundre.

