CALGARY -- Today is the sunniest and warmest of the next few days, and wind speed remains light.

Rain and cloud spreads across central Alberta Friday evening and are expected to arrive over Calgary and southern Alberta by mid-day Saturday. Saturday morning wind gusts will give way to a breezy afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will reach the mid-teens Saturday, with a slight warm up on Father’s Day. The rain will taper off early Sunday morning with a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

Generally 10 to15 millimetres of rainfall for central and southern Alberta with close to 20 millimetres in the southwest corner of the province. The summer solstice also falls on Sunday, marking the arrival first day of summer at 9:32 p.m. MDT.

Here's the five day forecast:

Friday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, 11 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, gusty morning wind, periods of rain begin near noon

Daytime high: 16 C

Overnight: Evening rain, a chance of showers end overnight, 9 C

Sunday:

Sun and cloud

Daytime high: 19 C

Overnight: Clearing overnight, 8 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 23 C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, 12 C

Tuesday: