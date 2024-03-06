Sunny on Thursday, but you can still expect a cold morning

It'll be sunny on Thursday with the afternoon high getting close to the freezing mark, but the morning will still be a cold one, with the wind chill at -20 as the sun rises just after 7 a.m.

Friday kicks off a two-week stretch with daytime highs above freezing.

The days will continually get warmer, with the warmest day of the week expected Saturday.

Remember to set your clocks forward an hour before you head to bed on Saturday night. We lose an hour of sleep this Sunday.

Thanks to all these wonderful students from Guardian Angel School for kicking off their weather unit with us today in our studio!

CTV News Calgary was happy to welcome students from Guardian Angel School on Wednesday.