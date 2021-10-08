Sunny start to the long weekend in Calgary, cooler with possible snow Thanksgiving Monday
Abundant sunshine to wrap up the work week. Fair weather stretches into the Thanksgiving long weekend, at least for the first half.
Saturday sees a slight bump in temperatures back into the mid and upper teens for central and southern Alberta. Wind speed in extreme southern regions will pick up through the afternoon with gusts reaching 50 to 60 km/h from the west. An encroaching low pressure system from B.C. reaches the Rockies by late Saturday night, spreading snow to high elevation areas.
As this system continues to move east, a chance of rain begins Sunday afternoon for Calgary and areas west of Hwy 2. Rain changes to snow late in the evening as temperatures drop to near zero, and persists through the morning of Thanksgiving Monday.
YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:
Friday:
- Plenty of sun
- Daytime high: 12 C
- Overnight: Clear, 1 C
Saturday:
- Sun and cloud mix
- Daytime high: 16 C
- Overnight: Partly cloudy, 4 C
Sunday:
- Becoming cloudy, chance of afternoon showers
- Daytime high: 11 C
- Overnight: Rain showers in the evening changing to snow, -2 C
Monday:
- Morning flurries, afternoon clouds
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Overnight: Mainly cloudy, -3 C
Tuesday:
- Periods of sun and cloud
- Daytime high: 10 C
- Overnight: Becoming cloudy in the evening with a chance of flurries or freezing rain overnight, -2 C
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin
Ward pihêsiwin has two candidates running this election — the fewest number of candidates in all 12 wards.
-
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Uber drivers claim they were fired after refusing to take passengers breaking COVID-19 rules, union says
A B.C. union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Uber, claiming three drivers were fired after refusing unsafe work when some customers refused to follow COVID-19 rules.
-
Car owners being attacked with pepper spray, pellet gun by parts thieves: Vancouver police
A woman who confronted a thief in Vancouver is one of several vehicle owners who've been assaulted during such incidents in the area.
-
Sinkhole opens up in East Vancouver, partially swallowing 2 vehicles
A messy cleanup is underway and drivers are being warned about delays after a sinkhole opened up in Vancouver, taking two vehicles with it.
Vancouver Island
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
A Vancouver-based environmental group says more than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging.
-
4 Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 exposures in October
More schools in the Island Health region have reported COVID-19 exposures within the past two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for man reported missing by family in Alberta
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in Alberta.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
-
Halifax elementary school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
In a release issued Friday afternoon, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hamilton police to provide update on violent home invasion and abduction
Hamilton police will provide an update this afternoon on their investigation into a violent armed abduction that left one of the victim’s son’s dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Mother, son duo translates South African roots into free-spirited food
Dan and Lauren Gütter established a South African commissary and catering company in Toronto that ventures beyond industry conventions.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students across Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants legal protection for Indigenous languages, but one chief takes issue
After a flurry of debate over the Legault government's sincerity on Indigenous issues, opposition party Québec Solidaire (QS) is asking it to put its money where its mouth is and give new legal protection to 11 Indigenous languages.
-
Quebec reports five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 643 new cases
On Friday, Quebec reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 643 new cases, the majority of which are people who aren't fully vaccinated.
Kitchener
-
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.
-
Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Man allegedly waved firearm at another driver in road rage incident: police
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
North Bay man charged with assaulting a taxi driver
A 22-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with assaulting a taxi cab driver in the city.
Winnipeg
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Regina
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Sask. school divisions say COVID-19 test kits drying up
Spokespeople for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), Regina Catholic Schools (RCS), Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Regina Public Schools (RPS) are saying take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are drying up quickly.
Saskatoon
-
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
-
Sask. government formally declines City of Saskatoon request for local COVID-19 measures
The provincial government has formally declined the City of Saskatoon's request for limits on gathering sizes.
-
Canada Post issues stamp depicting cartoonist's poignant tribute to Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A widely circulated image created in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is featured on a new stamp issued by Canada Post.