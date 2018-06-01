Sunnyside Home and Garden in Bowness closed its doors for the final time on Thursday after serving Calgary gardeners for 100 years.

In March, the company announced that it was selling the property on 69th Street N.W. to a developer.

The garden centre was established in the community of Sunnyside in 1918 and relocated to Bowness in 1965.

About 40 people worked at the centre year-round and during peak seasons the company employed as many as 200 workers.

On Thursday, the shelves were pretty bare as most of the stock was cleared out by spring shoppers.

The company says the 13 acres were sold to a ‘well-respected and significant' developer in Canada.