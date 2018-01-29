Alberta Health Services has issued a warning to customers and staff of a Real Canadian Superstore in southwest Calgary and passengers of a recent flight from London to Calgary following a confirmed case of measles.

“We had reported to us a confirmed case of measles in an unimmunized child who had history of travel to India,” said Dr. Judy MacDonald, Medical Officer of Health - AHS Calgary Zone. "It’s likely, although we don’t know for sure, that the child was exposed during travel from India back to Calgary on January 9 or January 10. "

According to AHS, members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the following locations where the child had been at the specified times:

Real Canadian Superstore (Southport) - 10505 Southport Road S.W.

Friday January 19, 2018 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

British Airways flight 103: London, UK to Calgary

January 10, 2018

Dr. MacDonald says the girl's parents have indicated the Real Canadian Superstore was the only public location she visited while infectious. The girl would not have been infectious on the flight but she may have contracted the disease on the aircraft.

“We’ve shared the information about the flight with the public health agency of Canada and it would be up to them to decide if there needs to be further notification or follow-up with the passengers.”

Anyone who may have been exposed to measles is advised to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles that include:

Fever of 38.3C or higher

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes

Red blotchy rash that appears days after exposure and spreads from the ears and face to the torso

Should symptoms appear, patients are asked to contact Health Link (811) before visiting a clinic.

The following groups of people are not susceptible to measles:

People born in 1970 or earlier

Individuals who have had measles previously

Individuals who have received two doses of measles vaccine

The last confirmed case of measles in Calgary occurred in April of 2017.

“Measles is a very infectious disease but it’s easy to protect yourself and others against measles," said Dr. MacDonald. "The most important thing is to have vaccine, MMR vaccine, and we recommend two doses of Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine for anyone that’s born in 1970 or later.”

For additional information regarding measles visit AHS - Common questions about measles