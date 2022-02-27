Support centre for Black Calgarians and newcomers opens in the city

Staff members with Calgary's Ruth's House say the issue of domestic violence in the city's African community is often overlooked. Staff members with Calgary's Ruth's House say the issue of domestic violence in the city's African community is often overlooked.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kyiv's mayor: 'We are encircled' but full of fight

After a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. 'We can’t do that, because all ways are blocked,' he finally said. 'Right now we are encircled.'

Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion speaks during his interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina