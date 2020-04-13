CALGARY -- Tougher rules on wearing masks and screening workers are some of the new national guidelines introduced as nearly half of the COVID 19 deaths in Canada are linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes.

McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre has dozens of cases of COVID-19, including Brian van Vliet’s dad. He supports a new rule limiting staff to work at only one facility, but understands why it didn’t happen sooner.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said van Vliet.

“I think there was a problem doing it at first because they were so low on workers so many of them, at least at the McKenzie Towne home had tested positive,” he said, explaining that workers from other facilities needed to be brought in to care for residents.

“We know close to half of the deaths are linked to long-term care facilities,” chief public health officer Theresa Tam said, explaining the ratio fluctuates from province-to-province.

She said the death ratio is expected to rise due to outbreaks in those facilities.

Consultations with provinces and territories, and studying what’s been done in other countries, led to the latest guidelines which include:

● Screenings before workers begin their shifts

● Wearing masks around all residents (not just the ill)

● Maintaining physical distance during meals

Tam expects the protocols to evolve over the course of the pandemic.

“They’re not always easy to roll out,” she said.

“We have a very varied landscape in terms of long term care facilities in both the public and private sector.”

Van Vliet understand the difficulty protecting a population already dealing with medical complexities, and feels for the staff working on the front lines of a public health crisis.

“I understand they’re doing everything they can to help these people,” he said.

Alberta announced it is giving facilities a few days to adapt to the rule limiting workers to one facility. The measure is currently in effect at outbreak locations, but will expand to all long-term care and supportive living sites across the province, later this week.

(With files from CP)