CALGARY -- Following the shooting deaths of nearly 20 people in the Maritime province, support for Nova Scotia has begun to appear in Calgary and Banff.

The flags outside of city hall and the McDougall Centre in downtown Calgary were lowered to half-mast on Monday in recognition of the victims of the mass killing. Similar tributes occurred outside of government buildings and RCMP detachments across Canada.

The Calgary Tower stood solemnly in darkness Monday night after officials postponed the regularly scheduled light display, electing to honour the lives lost in Nova Scotia.

The bells at a church in the Banff townsite rang out Monday afternoon to the tune of the popular folk song Farewell to Nova Scotia and a video of the tribute garnered tens of thousands of views in short time.

Josh Robinson, the owner of the Blowers & Grafton in Bridgeland, was heartbroken by the tragedy in his home province. The Halifax-style, street food restaurant will donate all of the proceeds from its carryout and delivery sales on Monday and Tuesday —at its locations in Calgary and Edmonton — to a fundraising campaign in Nova Scotia supporting the families of the victim of the mass shooting.

"Our customers are really awesome," said Robinson. "They seem to be supporting it. It's been a busy day. Hopefully (Tuesday) will be busy as well. I've seen a lot of donations coming through from the posts we made on Facebook and Instagram."