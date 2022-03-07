Support for Ukraine continues to pour out of Alberta
Albertans continue to show their support for the Ukrainian community by stockpiling goods and raising funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress - Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC), is hosting an "Alberta Stands with Ukraine" week at NHL games in Calgary and Edmonton this week.
Proceeds from Monday night's game between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers at the Saddledome will go toward charities supporting relief efforts in Ukraine as the Russian invasion of that country continues.
The same fundraising effort will get underway in Edmonton on Wednesday when the Washington Capitals come to town to face off against the Oilers.
Fans are encouraged to wear blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with those affected by the conflict.
There will be a pre-game ceremony featuring the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem.
Meanwhile, about 10,000 kilograms of goods, including medical and firefighting supplies, have been gathered by volunteers, which will be packed into a plane and sent off to Poland to support Ukrainians who have been displaced.
One fundraising organizer said that the supplies will go directly toward saving Ukrainian lives and that accumulating this amount of goods generally takes over a year to stockpile.
"I'm watching my brothers and sisters there, put down hoses and axes and pick up arms," said Kevin Royale, co-project coordinator for Firefighter Aid Ukraine.
Premier Jason Kenney toured the warehouse Sunday evening.
He is once again condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, and he's calling for a global embargo on all Russian oil and gas.
Kenney is travelling to Houston, Texas, to reiterate that message.
"We must embargo conflict energy. Every barrel of Russian oil is filled with Ukrainian Blood. That is the message I will take," he said.
The province is also giving $11M to programs that are helping with relief efforts in Ukraine.
