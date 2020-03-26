LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- Lethbridge residents concerned about where to go to seek support during the coronavirus pandemic can now get all the answers they need online.

The community social development department at the City of Lethbridge started working with Helpseeker.org a couple of years ago because they wanted to create a one-stop shop where people could find social services.

With many industries shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has been working with dozens of local organizations and businesses to add or update their information on the website to support the people out there looking for services.

"When we went into a response mode for the crisis, it seemed like the natural place to build upon," recreation and culture development manager Lori Harasem says. "We already had so many social service agencies and supports listed there."

They decided to open it up to more organizations than just the social service agencies because, at this point in time, a lot of people in the community are looking for supports and resources to meet their own needs.

"We reached out to the not-for-profit world and said, 'If you’re doing anything to support people during this time, go on there and create a listing.' That could be something like offering free dance classes online,” Harasem explains.

Then they reached out to the business community through the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Lethbridge, to let them know they wanted to get businesses listed as well.

"A lot of businesses are providing services and supports still, so we’ve reached out to the community as a whole to say that if you’re doing any supportive service during this time, you’re welcome to add yourself to the Helpseeker website."

Sixteen areas of need were identified, as well as a lead person or organization for each area.

"We’ve built a subcommittee or team in each of those areas made up of all the organizations that are addressing a need," Harasem explains. "An example is under food services we have the Soup Kitchen and the food banks listed, just any group doing food-related stuff."

One of the things they realized early on is they needed to create a way for organizations to ask for and find staff quickly.

"We know some of the organizations are down staff already because people are symptomatic, and they can’t be working. They have to be home and isolated."

A lot of these organizations can’t be short-staffed because they’re supporting individuals that are very vulnerable in the community, according to Harasem.

She says they know that at the same time, a lot of organizations aren’t offering the programs they usually do, so they may have staff available to be hired temporarily in a respite situation.

Fifth on Fifth Youth Services, which usually offers employment services for youth, has offered to coordinate a respite staffing program with the City.

Harasem says they seemed like the natural organization to reach out to and they were willing to take it on.

As of Wednesday, Fifth on Fifth added two links to their website – one for employers looking for employees, and one for employees looking for casual or full-time work during this crisis.

Harasem says the service will streamline the process.

"They’ll be partnering and matching them up, though the agency will still have to do reference checks, and it will speed up the process of bringing people on board when the agency needs somebody urgently."