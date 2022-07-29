‘Supporting Ukraine’: Lethbridge International Airshow pilot dedicating performance to Ukraine

Serbinenko has been a pilot for the past 14 years. Originally from Ukraine, she now lives in Vancouver where she’s a flight instructor. Serbinenko has been a pilot for the past 14 years. Originally from Ukraine, she now lives in Vancouver where she’s a flight instructor.

