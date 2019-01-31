

CTV Calgary Staff





The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday that bankrupt Alberta energy companies cannot walk away from orphan wells on agricultural lands without cleaning up behind them.

The 5 – 2 ruling overturns an Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that upheld a 2016 decision in the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench that effectively allowed a bankrupt energy company to sever its connection with unprofitable and unreclaimed wells when the company's assets were sold off to creditors.

On Thursday, the high court ruled that the bankruptcy trustee, Grant Thornton Ltd., cannot walk away from its end-of-life obligations to render abandoned wells environmentally safe.

The ruling turned on the conflict between federal bankruptcy law and provincial jurisdiction over the environment and energy sector.

The province’s energy regulator ordered the trustee for Redwater Energy Corporation to comply with end-of-life requirements to render the abandoned properties environmentally safe.

The company's trustee did not comply and filed its own counterclaim that included a constitutional challenge to the regulator's order.

The Alberta Court of Appeal upheld the ruling and since the case went to court, an estimated 1,800 wells have been abandoned, representing more than $100 million in liabilities.

The energy regulator and the Orphan Well Association, an industry-funded group that cleans up wells that have been left unreclaimed, appealed the ruling to the high court.

A group that has the support of thousands of farmers also wants to see the Supreme Court reverse the decision.

The Action Surface Rights Association believes rights of landowners have been overlooked in the case and has intervened in the case.

(With files from The Canadian Press)