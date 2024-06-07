Surge bounce back to claim first CEBL win for head coach Tyrell Vernon as they top Rattlers 102-85

It had been a while between victories for the Calgary Surge, but they got on the board Wednesday night with a 102-85 win over the Rattlers at WinSport.

Since they won the western semi-final against Vancouver to advance to the championship game last August, the Surge hadn’t won a single game, dropping the CEBL championship to Scarborough, followed by season-opening defeats to Edmonton at the Saddledome and two more to open the 2024 season.

However, the Surge came out making shots Wednesday at WinSport, racing to a 12-0 lead over the Rattlers and they never looked back after that.

The Surge led by 20 at the half, 53-33, and the lead never dropped below 14 points in the second half.

Sean Miller-Moore led the Surge with 27 points, while Jalen Harris led the Rattlers with 23.

The Rattlers dropped to 3-2 on the season while the Surge are now 1-3.

It was the first CEBL victory for new Surge coach Tyrell Vernon.

“It feels good,” said Vernon. “The way the guys competed today, they really got after it. The energy was there, the effort was there, but now it’s a quick turnaround. We got Vancouver on Friday.”

The Surge take on the 4-1 Bandits Friday night at 7 p.m. in Langley, B.C.