Surge head for conference final after shutting down Stingers

The Calgary Surge were all smiles Sunday night at WinSport as the team advanced to the conference finals in Vancouver next weekend The Calgary Surge were all smiles Sunday night at WinSport as the team advanced to the conference finals in Vancouver next weekend

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina