Surge rally falls short in 82-77 defeat to Bandits

A late rally stalled Wednesday as the Calgary Surge dropped an 82-77 decision to the Vancouver Bandits (Photo: Twitter@CEBLeague) A late rally stalled Wednesday as the Calgary Surge dropped an 82-77 decision to the Vancouver Bandits (Photo: Twitter@CEBLeague)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina