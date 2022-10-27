Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks Canada

The cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.

In Alberta, that number is 9.2 per cent and people are feeling the financial blow, forcing them to turn to food banks for support.

The newest HungerCount Report from Food Banks Canada is now out and paints a grim picture especially in Alberta, where food insecurity is the highest in the nation.

Food bank access across Alberta has risen more than double the national average from pre-pandemic levels.

"It’s shocking to see the increase in black and white," said Arianna Scott, Food Banks Alberta CEO.

"We knew from our members that the numbers were high, but there's something jarring about the fact that Alberta - one of Canada's wealthiest provinces - has seen a 73 per cent increase in food bank use over the past three years."

Food Banks Alberta says food bank use across the province is reaching record-setting and critical levels.

"It's disheartening to see that our food bank use is the highest across Canada, but I think it sheds light on just how much people are struggling," said Scott.

"20 per cent of food bank users are employed, up five per cent since 2021. That is an indicator in itself. People are working, and they still aren't able to make ends meet. This is an Alberta problem. It's not isolated. It's impacting all of us, in communities across our province."

In March of 2022, the Calgary Food Bank fed nearly 29,000 people, a 106 per cent increase compared to 2019.

The total number of hampers given out in Calgary ballooned from 5,959 in March 2019 to 11,119 in March 2022.

The main three reasons people access services at the Calgary Food Bank are because their full-time income is insufficient to cover the cost of food, they are unemployed and looking for work, or their government benefits do not cover the rising cost of groceries.

The HungerCount Report surveyed 4,750 food banks across Canada.