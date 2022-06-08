Surveillance footage of fatal southeast incident shows victim attempting to enter moving vehicle
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
Emergency crews responded to a location on 35th Street S.E., a short distance from 17th Avenue, shortly after 5 a.m. following a 911 call reporting a man lying in the road.
EMS officials say the man, who is in his early 30s, was taken to the Peter Lougheed Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.
Shortly before 8 a.m., police confirmed the man died in hospital.
A nearby business captured what played out on surveillance footage and, while it didn't want to share the footage, did allow CTV to watch it.
The recording shows a man trying several times to get into a moving pickup truck in a parking lot. The man falls and appears to be run over as the truck drives away. He lays motionless in the road and shortly after someone is seen walking toward the victim from another direction before the video ends.
Calgary police said the man's injuries suggested he had been hit by a vehicle but in the afternoon said it was unclear if it was a hit-and-run.
Investigators have not released the victim's identity, and have not indicated whether the driver of the truck has been identified or if the driver and victim knew each other.
A section of 35th Street S.E., between 17th Avenue and 19th Avenue, was closed to traffic during the investigation and reopened around 5 p.m.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage from the scene is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
