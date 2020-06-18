CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released a surveillance image of a man who allegedly groped two women near a southeast bus stop earlier this month.

A man allegedly approached and attempted to grope a woman near the intersection of 36th Street and 17th Avenue S.E.

A second woman who had been waiting for a bus attempted to intervene. The suspect became verbally aggressive towards the second woman and began to groper her as well.

Investigators have located surveillance footage of the man they say is a suspect in the assaults.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his late 40s

Having grey and black hair

Having facial hair

At the time of the groping attacks, the Spanish-speaking suspect was wearing:

A denim vest

A tie-dye T-shirt

Shorts

Sandals

Anyone who witnessed the sexual assaults or can identify the man in the surveillance image is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.