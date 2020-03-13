CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released images of a man they consider a suspect in connection with a February fire in a northeast neighbourhood.

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, emergency crews were called to a home in the 700 block of McDougall Road N.E., in the community of Bridgeland, following reports a detached garage was on fire. The extent of the damage to the garage has not been released.

Officials believe the fire was deliberately set.

Neighbours had seen an unknown man near the intersection of Edmonton Trail and First Ave. N.E. at around the time of the fire.

Surveillance footage from the Bridgeland/Memorial LRT station recorded prior to the fire showed a man matching the description provided by witnesses. Police say the man is a suspect in the fire but have not identified him.

The suspect is described as:

Being between 170 and 180 cm (5-6 to 5-10) tall

Having a slim build

In the surveillance recording, the man had a bicycle with him and he was wearing:

Dark coloured jeans

A blue and beige jacket

A grey baseball cap

A grey scarf

Sunglasses

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance images or who has information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.