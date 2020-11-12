CALGARY -- The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault of a woman at a local Tim Hortons.

According to police, an employee approached a man who appeared to fall asleep at a table inside the establishment in the 400 block of 13th Street N. in the early morning hours of Nov. 7.

The man was told to leave the store and he allegedly responded by punching the female worker in the face.

The worker suffered damage to her dental work and facial swelling.

Police have obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the image is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.