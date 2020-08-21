CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP have released surveillance photos of a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card at several businesses last month in hopes the public can help identify him.

Police say the stolen card was used several times on July 17.

The suspect is described as:

Wearing a grey zippered sweater;

Wearing black sneakers with white crew socks;

Carrying a skateboard;

Wearing a red backpack;

Having black hair, and;

Wearing dark-coloured cargo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.