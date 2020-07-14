CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released photos of a person believed to be responsible for a vicious sexual assault in a southeast neighbourhood last year that hospitalized a woman for months.

In the early morning hours of July 14, 2019, police and EMS responded to the 500 block of 44th Street S.E., in the community of Forest Heights, following reports of a sexual assault.

Following an extensive search of the area, officers located a severely injured woman. The victim of a violent sexual assault was transported to hospital in critical condition where she remained for approximately three months.

CPS officials say the woman continues to recover from the attack but the injuries she suffered are life-altering.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and the victim did not know her attacker.

"This was an extremely traumatic assault," said Det. Jeff Anderson of the CPS sex crimes unit. "The victim fought very hard to survive and our investigators are committed to finding the person responsible and holding them accountable."

Surveillance footage was gathered from the area and police have released images of the suspect in the attack.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his late teens or early 20s

Being between 183 and 188 cm (6 and 6-2) tall

Having a slender build

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation Tuesday afternoon.