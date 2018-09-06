The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify the suspect in a an unusual situation in a northeast branch on Wednesday afternoon

The suspect entered the TD Canada Trust branch on Castleridge Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. with his face concealed and produced what appeared to be a firearm. The man proceeded to fire the handgun into the air. No one was injured in the incident and the suspect fled the area without taking anything from the branch or its customers.

Investigators say the weapon was an imitation handgun and the suspect’s motive was unclear.

The suspect is described as:

A male between the ages of 20 and 35

Between 168 cm (5’6”) and 183 cm (6)’ tall

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, a white shirt and a dark grey hooded sweater. The suspect’s face was covered by a black and white bandana.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.