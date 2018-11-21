An annual survey reporting on citizens’ perceptions about life in the City of Calgary shows that a majority of people find it to be a great place to set down roots.

Results of the 2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey, used to gather citizens’ opinions on city programs and services, was released on Wednesday.

According to the results, 83 percent of people find Calgary is a ‘great place to make a life’ while 84 percent believe the city is on ‘the right track’ to improving itself.

When it comes to city services, 77 percent of respondents are happy with the level and quality, with 95 percent satisfied with the quality of drinking water, parks, playgrounds and other open spaces.

Road and infrastructure, transit and policing are the top concerns for residents on the survey and more than half of the Calgarians who participated in the survey say the city needs to invest more in transportation-related services including maintenance and snow removal.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says the issues identified in the survey came as no surprise.

“This is very, very expected, given the winter that we had and council has already invested money in increased snow removal, particularly for pedestrians on sidewalks and pathways. The funny thing, of course, about snow removal is that you can read that both ways. For every person who calls me after a snowstorm and says, ‘snow removal is terrible’ there is another person who says ‘don’t do snow removal on my residential road’. So, these are things you always have to balance off.”

Citizens also recommended that council spend more on affordable housing, social services and the Calgary Police Service. Nenshi says that spending on services is a delicate balance that council always needs to figure out every budget.

“Every year at this conference someone says ‘why didn’t you ask people if they wanted to reduce taxes and increase services?’ We don’t ask people if they like unicorns, rainbows and lollipops because that would be 100 percent. We have to be realistic and we want to let people into the conversation that council has to have which is how do you make these tough trade-offs? This is exactly the discussion that council will be having next week.”

He says that two-thirds of the tax increase announced in the budget are actually to accommodate for the growth of new neighbourhoods in the edges of the City of Calgary.

“The actual amount of tax increase for services for existing neighbourhoods is just over one percent. So council has made that decision and felt that encouraging growth on the edges of the city and ensuring that those construction jobs are there is an important thing to do.”

The survey was conducted by Ipsos and had a total sample size of 2,500 people who were randomly selected to participate in the telephone survey. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The findings of the survey are used to provide a performance-based report for council, administration and the public.

Further details of the results can be found on the City of Calgary’s website.