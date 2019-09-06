New research shows Canada continues to be the leading choice of dozens of countries around the world to supply their oil and natural gas needs.

The Ipsos survey, conducted on behalf of the Calgary-based Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), found that respondents from 31 countries chose Canada as their number one choice for oil and natural gas exports.

The results, published in CAPP's 2019 Global Energy Pulse, also had high praise for Canada's innovations for reducing the impact of oil and gas operations on the environment.

"The results of the Global Energy Pulse once again confirm that people around the world want oil and natural gas made the Canadian way. Our industry is proud that people around the world want more Canadian oil and natural gas and believe their lives will be better for it," said CAPP's president and CEO Tim McMillan in a release.

The survey also showed 70 per cent of Canadians prefer domestic sources for energy over imports. Canadians are also much less likely to want more energy from neighbours like the United States than they were two years ago.

Just over half the Canadian respondents feel our oil and natural gas are the safest and most responsibly produced energy sources in the world.

CAPP says Canada is the fifth-largest producer of oil in the world and has almost 170 billion barrels in oil reserves.

The group predicts Canadian oil production will increase by 1.27 million barrels per day to 5.86 million barrels per day by 2035.

"With oil and natural gas expected to make up 52 per cent of total global energy demand by 2040, there is an opportunity for Canada to take a leadership role in providing the world with the energy it needs," McMillan said.

Currently, most of the oil and all of the natural gas that Canada exports ends up in the United States.