

CTV Calgary Staff





The 2018 Federal Budget was released on Tuesday afternoon and a recent survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows small businesses are concerned about the tax changes.

Finance Minister Bill Mornea, presented the budget in the House of Commons and science, gender equality and preparing Canadians for the jobs of the future were key themes.

In Calgary, small business owners payed special attention to details of the Liberal’s tax changes.

A survey from the CFIB shows that nearly two-thirds of those who responded say changes to passive investment rules have them thinking about shutting down their businesses.

The rules affect a small business’ ability to invest and split incomes with spouses or partners.

The CFIB says progress has been made by lowering the small business tax to 9 percent in 2019 and that will help businesses stay competitive but the cost of labour has become a bigger issue with the increase to minimum wages.

“Payroll taxes, they’re the most damaging form of taxation on small businesses. What we’re seeing is that, starting in 2019, there’s going to be Canada Pension Plan increases as well as unemployment insurance increases so the CPP and EI premiums will be going up, that’s concerning for small business owners as they’re already facing a number of hikes including with minimum wage, many province are going towards the $15 minimum wage, which is too far and too fast, and small business owners simply cannot absorb another tax hike,” said Amber Ruddy, Alberta Director of Provincial Affairs with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Gillian Skupa, the owner of Thrift Couture on 17th Avenue, says one of her biggest concerns is the increase in the small business tax.

“We’re living in it and we’re directly affected by any small tax increase, any increase in cost for operating, stock and staff, it’s all going up and our income isn’t,” she said.

The CFIB survey says 86 percent of those surveyed said the proposed changes to passive investment rules will negatively affect their business and 94 percent said that is will be harder to hold on to savings.

The results show that 71 percent of business owners use their passive investments to save for their retirement and over half say they use them to grow and prop up their businesses when the economy is slow.

The federation is recommending an impact assessment on any future tax changes.

The survey was conducted between February 20 and 23. Click HERE to read more.