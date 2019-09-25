An 18-year-old Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism following an investigation into reports a woman had been recorded in a public washroom in the city's northeast.

Police responded to the Northgate Village Shopping Centre, in the 400 block of 36th Street N.E., on the afternoon of Monday, September 23 after a woman inside a washroom stall noticed a man reaching around the stall wall to record her with a cell phone. The woman notified building security and police arrested the man on the premises.

Alex Tran, 18, has been charged with one count of voyeurism.

According to CPS officials, the suspect is believed to have taken photos and videos of multiple women in the Northgate Village Shopping Centre on the afternoon of September 23 as well as in the weeks and months prior.

Anyone who encountered voyeurism or other suspicious behaviour at the shopping centre in recent months is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Tran is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, October 25.