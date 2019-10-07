CALGARY – A Sunday evening fight on a northeast CTrain has resulted in one arrest.

According to police, a skirmish involving two men occurred on a CTrain as it approached the Marlborough LRT station shortly after 7 p.m. One of the men produced a BB gun while the other was armed with pepper spray.

Officers responded to the area and located the man with the BB gun. The man, who is in his 40s, was taken into custody.

The suspect with the pepper spray was not found.

No injuries have been reported.