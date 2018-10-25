A man has been arrested by Airdrie RCMP following a disturbance that forced officials to lock down Muriel Clayton Middle School on Thursday morning.

Police say that at 9:00 a.m., they were called to respond to the school for reports of a man who had created a disturbance on the school property by yelling at one of the students.

The man fled the area, but school officials initiated the ‘secure and hold’ procedure and called Airdrie RCMP.

The suspect was identified and arrested a short time later.

No students were harmed in the incident.

RCMP are commending staff at Muriel Clayton School for their actions and ensuring students and faculty are safe.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or call your local police. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).