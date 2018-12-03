One man is in RCMP custody following Monday morning’s investigation into threats against staff members of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Balzac.

According to RCMP, officers from the Airdrie detachment responded to the warehouse at 293069 Colonel Robertson Way shortly before 8:00 a.m. following reports someone had called the center and left a voicemail threatening workers.

RCMP members cordoned off the building and employees were asked to stay indoors during the investigation.

A short time after the initial call to 911, officers attended a rural property and arrested one man in connection with the threatening voicemail. Charges are pending against the suspect.