CROWSNEST PASS, ALTA. -- Police have arrested an individual in connection with an incident near Coleman, Alta., that took place in early May.

The Crownest Pass RCMP's Forestry Crimes Unit was called to investigate a suspicious fire in a wooded area south of the community on May 2.

Since then, authorities have identified a suspect in the crime and charges have been laid.

The suspect has not been named because they have not attended court, but police say they are facing charges of arson and possession of an incendiary device.

There are no details on the extent of the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP detachment at 403-562-2867.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the "P3Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.